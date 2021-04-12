OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $708.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.30.

OGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.