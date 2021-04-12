OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, analysts expect OrganiGram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $708.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.30.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
