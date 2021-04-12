Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 221,654 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. 272,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,587. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

