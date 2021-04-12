OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 3.6%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.14. Approximately 6,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 292,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $866.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.68 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock worth $4,120,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

