OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

OPRX traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,573. The stock has a market cap of $857.16 million, a PE ratio of -134.21 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,212. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

