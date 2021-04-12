OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $9.32 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.32 or 0.00015540 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $496.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.00 or 0.00376988 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002125 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

