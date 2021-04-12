OLO (NYSE:OLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OLO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.17. 8,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

