Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OLO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

