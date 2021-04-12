Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $77.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.