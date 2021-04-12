Okta’s (OKTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.25.

OKTA stock opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,208 shares of company stock worth $22,904,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Okta by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

