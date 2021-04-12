OctoFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $61.57 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.20 or 0.00128792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

