Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,075. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.25 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

