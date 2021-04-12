NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 5,420 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 157,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $10,513,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

