NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $331,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nielsen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after buying an additional 583,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nielsen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NLSN stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.