NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $226.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $227.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

