NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $213.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.