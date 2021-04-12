NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

