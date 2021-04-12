Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 3rd

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $22.46 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.