Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JPT stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $99,071.76.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund.

