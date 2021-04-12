Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 3rd

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

