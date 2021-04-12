Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NIQ stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $14.85.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

