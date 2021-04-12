Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NIQ stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $14.85.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
