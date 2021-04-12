Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

