Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Baozun by 24.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.15 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

