Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 955,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ESE opened at $111.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $99.47. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

