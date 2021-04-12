Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

NTNX traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,020. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.