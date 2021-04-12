Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $74.23 or 0.00123763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $364.58 million and $39.08 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00085430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.54 or 0.00621139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00033931 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

