NuCypher Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $234.91 million and $17.01 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.00616644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035522 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,149,583,331 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

