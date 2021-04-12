Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $50.45 million and $2.02 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00658700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00086980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042450 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

