Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.55 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.