Novak Financial Planning LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Novak Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.