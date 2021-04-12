Novak Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $74.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.