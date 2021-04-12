Novak Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,308 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $168.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.