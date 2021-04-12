Novak Financial Planning LLC Buys 286 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

