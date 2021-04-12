NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) is First PREMIER Bank’s 5th Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. NorthWestern accounts for about 2.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.24% of NorthWestern worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. 714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.