Northland Securities Begins Coverage on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.31.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $227.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.55. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LendingTree by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

