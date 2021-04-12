Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,421 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CBTX were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at $7,579,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CBTX by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $787.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

