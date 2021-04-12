Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,112 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of U.S. Silica worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

SLCA stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

