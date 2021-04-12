Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,125 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atreca were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 22.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 46.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atreca by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atreca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $452.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,165.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,741 shares of company stock valued at $753,152. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

