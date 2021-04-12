Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,108 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KREF stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KREF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

