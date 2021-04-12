Northern Trust Corp Buys New Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.