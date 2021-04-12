Northcoast Research Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.