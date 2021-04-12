Norges Bank Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 661,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,654,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,383,000 after purchasing an additional 170,291 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.07 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

