Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 643,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Assurant by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Assurant by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 68,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assurant by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $146.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

