Norges Bank Buys Shares of 583,143 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $110.10 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

