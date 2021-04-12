Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 721,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,611,000. Norges Bank owned 1.06% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

RGA opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

