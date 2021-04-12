Nord/LB Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €88.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.80 ($96.24).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:DRW3 opened at €70.55 ($83.00) on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52 week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. The company has a market cap of $606.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.