Nomura (NMR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/3/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

4/1/2021 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

3/30/2021 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/29/2021 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/24/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

3/16/2021 – Nomura was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

3/15/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – Nomura was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $1,767,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

