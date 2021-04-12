NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.74 Million

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report sales of $121.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.21 million to $125.82 million. NN reported sales of $199.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $478.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.58 million to $492.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $501.57 million, with estimates ranging from $485.96 million to $515.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities lowered shares of NN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 122,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,308. NN has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NN by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NN by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NN by 22.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NN by 85.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.