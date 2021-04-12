Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stake Raised by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.24% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $84.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.