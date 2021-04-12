Nicholas Hugh Carter Buys 5,314 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £14,985.48 ($19,578.63).

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a market cap of £104.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.94.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

