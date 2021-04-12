NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NDRBF opened at $32.07 on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.